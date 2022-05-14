Advertisement

Former Kentucky Miss Basketball Maddie Scherr commits to UK

Scherr averaged 4.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game last season for Oregon.
Maddie Scherr is heading to Lexington.
Maddie Scherr is heading to Lexington.
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Miss Basketball and 5-star prospect Maddie Scherr has committed to Kentucky.

The Oregon transfer announced her decision on Twitter Friday night.

As a sophomore last season with the Ducks, Scherr started in 28 games and averaged 4.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Scherr played in 22 of Oregon’s 24 games as a true freshman, starting the final four games of the season.

Scherr graduated as Ryle’s all-time leader in scoring, rebounding and assists and led them to the 2019 state title.

