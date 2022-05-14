Former Kentucky Miss Basketball Maddie Scherr commits to UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Miss Basketball and 5-star prospect Maddie Scherr has committed to Kentucky.

The Oregon transfer announced her decision on Twitter Friday night.

As a sophomore last season with the Ducks, Scherr started in 28 games and averaged 4.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Scherr played in 22 of Oregon’s 24 games as a true freshman, starting the final four games of the season.

Scherr graduated as Ryle’s all-time leader in scoring, rebounding and assists and led them to the 2019 state title.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.