Boyle County’s Tommy Ziesmer commits to Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tight end Tommy Ziesmer will keep his talents in the bluegrass state.

The Boyle County product, ranked the 4th best in the state for the class of 2023, appeared in all 15 games on the Rebels’ road to a state championship. He had 61 total and 27 solo tackles in addition to a team-high 10 sacks.

KENTUCKY!!! I’m HOME! UK FOOTBALL COMMITT pic.twitter.com/XqAtXS9Mzy — tommy ziesmer (@tommy_ziesmer) May 14, 2022

Ziesmer is the sixth Wildcat commit in the class of 2023, the fourth from the state of Kentucky.

