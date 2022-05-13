University of Kentucky holding first-ever university-wide job fair

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is hosting its first-ever university-wide job fair Saturday.

It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at Gate 9 at Kroger Field.

“So, we’ll have representatives from more than 60 departments across our main academic campus as well as UK HealthCare to meet with local talent and job seekers to tell them all about the jobs we currently have all across the university,” said Steve Ivey with UK Human Resources.

They have 700 positions at all levels available, including nursing care techs and medical assistants. Community research positions and skilled trade positions are also available.

“At the university, we do all kinds of things,” said Ivey. “We have positions including skilled trade workers certainly nursing and healthcare techs over on the healthcare side really all kinds of positions available.”

Ivey says three years ago the university had 23,712 employees. That number has risen to 24,694 employees. He says the campus is expanding in all areas and new positions need to be filled.

