Advertisement

University of Kentucky holding first-ever university-wide job fair

The University of Kentucky is hosting its first-ever university-wide job fair Saturday.
The University of Kentucky is hosting its first-ever university-wide job fair Saturday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is hosting its first-ever university-wide job fair Saturday.

It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at Gate 9 at Kroger Field.

“So, we’ll have representatives from more than 60 departments across our main academic campus as well as UK HealthCare to meet with local talent and job seekers to tell them all about the jobs we currently have all across the university,” said Steve Ivey with UK Human Resources.

They have 700 positions at all levels available, including nursing care techs and medical assistants. Community research positions and skilled trade positions are also available.

“At the university, we do all kinds of things,” said Ivey. “We have positions including skilled trade workers certainly nursing and healthcare techs over on the healthcare side really all kinds of positions available.”

Ivey says three years ago the university had 23,712 employees. That number has risen to 24,694 employees. He says the campus is expanding in all areas and new positions need to be filled.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
12 people arrested, more than $2 million seized in Kentucky drug investigation
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
An AirEvac Life Team helicopter responding to a motorcycle crash near Carr Creek Lake Wednesday...
Several injured after motorcycle crash near Carr Creek Lake
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
Kentucky murder suspect to enter guilty but mentally ill plea

Latest News

Warrant issued for UK football star Chris Rodriguez
WATCH | Warrant issued for UK football star Chris Rodriguez
Kimberly Johnson and her fiancé Nick with their three adopted children and biological daughter.
Foster parents needed across the Commonwealth and beyond
Bridge replacement project to begin in Perry County
Hiram Marcum
Clay County Sheriff candidate facing charges
(Source: MGN)
Kentuckians take advantage of early voting as primary election nears