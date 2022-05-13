Advertisement

Two members of Gov. Andy Beshear’s cabinet set to step down

(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown and Interim Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Larry Hayes will retire from state government.

John Hicks will take over the role of executive cabinet secretary while continuing to serve as state budget director.

Beshear has named Jeff Noel as the new Economic Development Cabinet secretary.

