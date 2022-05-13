Summertime pattern moves in for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a rather pleasant first four-fifths of the work week, a more summerlike pattern looks to settle into the region as we head into the end of the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our weather pattern will be dominated by two systems on either side of the region over the next couple of days. The increase in lift from a system moving in from the plains and the increase in moisture thanks to the remnants of last week’s low pressure, which has cut off from the main flow and has been spinning across the Atlantic for the past several days.

For us, this means more showers and storms popping up during the afternoon and evening hours the next several days as afternoon highs stay above normal. This afternoon’s pop-up showers should continue to diminish as we head into the overnight hours, diminishing back to partly to mostly clear skies as lows stay in the lower 60s.

A similar day for us on Saturday as we continue to see a mix of sun and clouds in the morning before pop-up showers and storms develop in the afternoon. Highs will once again top out near 80° or so as we continue to see afternoon pop-ups. Those should diminish once the sun sets and we’re able to fall back to near 60° for an overnight low.

End of the Weekend and Beyond

Continuing the pattern as we finish the weekend and head into next week with sunshine in the morning on Sunday followed by an increase in showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. We’re again near 80° for a daytime high. We’ll keep things on the mild side even as a front tries to work through the region early on Monday. That will bring an early chance for showers and storms before a drier looking afternoon and day on Tuesday with highs staying near average in the upper 70s.

More showers and storms look to enter the forecast by the middle of next week and beyond as more daily chances for pop-ups work in. Can’t you just feel summer closing in?

