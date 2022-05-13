Advertisement

‘The shelves are empty:’ Central Ky. mothers struggle to find baby formula

Shelves are empty and parents are struggling to find baby formula.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Shelves are empty and parents are struggling to find baby formula. The shortage is growing across the country, and it’s a struggle moms are facing here in central Kentucky.

“I just was in there. The shelves are empty,” Walmart shopper Courtney Weeks said.

According to Datasembly in mid-April, the out-of-stock rate for formula was 31%. This number has jumped up to 43% in less than a month.

“It’s very frustrating. Sometimes it can almost be heartbreaking because it’s our job to take care of them. I’ve seen parents in the aisles literally just sobbing because there’s nothing,” Brooke May said.

Parents said when they can’t find baby formula on the shelves of stores like Walmart, they’re forced to look other places, like Facebook.

“On the Facebook group, a lot of moms have reached out and like given me whatever they can so I’ve really been depending on that group and other moms but, other than that stores aren’t very, they’re not having anything for us right now,” Weeks said.

Many parents are recruiting the help of others, even those outside of the state, to help them find formula.

“I have family keeping their eyes open you know, there’s my friends, watching also constantly, and they have family or friends that are in other states that are even shipping it to us,” May said. “You can’t take care of them if you don’t have the things they need, and like, it’s not a luxury to feed your kids it’s a necessity.”

The Department of Health and Human Services has launched a website with resources to help families find baby formula.

