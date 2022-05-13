Scattered storms return this afternoon, linger into the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a nice start to your Friday, some scattered storms could plague us this afternoon. Take your umbrellas with you today.

Today and Tonight

Most of us will wake up to sunshine and temperatures near 60, but clouds will quickly increase by lunchtime. Our best chances for showers and storms, which look to stay widely scattered, will happen this afternoon and early tonight. Highs top out in the low 80s. While some of those storms could be strong, we are not expecting anything severe.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with some stray showers early. Lows will drop to around 60.

Weekend Forecast

It looks like Saturday morning will start dry, but it will likely not stay that way long. I am still cautiously optimistic that we can still get the Grey Matters 5K/10K in downtown Whitesburg off without the rain, but keep sending those prayers up. Our best chances for showers and storms will pick up in the afternoon hours and likely linger for most of the day and into the evening hours. Highs will top out around 80 and drop into the low 60s overnight.

Sunday is starting to trend a little drier, but I think scattered chances for showers and storms will linger. Highs will top out in the low 80s with the chances for more sunshine to peek through. Lows will drop to around 60. Severe storms are not expected either day.

Extended Forecast

Sun and clouds with some scattered rain chances will carry us into the new work and school week on Monday, so be aware of that. Don’t put your rain gear up just yet. Temperatures will only climb into the upper 70s for most locations.

Primary Election Day Tuesday looks a little drier, so there is no reason weather-wise not to go vote! Highs will top out again in the upper 70s with mainly sunny skies.

Scattered chances for showers and storms return by Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!

