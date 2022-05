HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Texas State defensive back Zion Childress has announced he will transfer to Kentucky, choosing the Cats over Washington and TCU.

let’s rock big blue nation 😾 pic.twitter.com/l0SMflTxsg — champ (@freecchamp) May 13, 2022

Childress started in eight of 12 games for the Bobcats last fall, finishing third on the team with 74 tackles.

The upcoming 2022 season will be Childress’s third season of college football.

