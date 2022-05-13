High School Scoreboard - May 12, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are all of the baseball and softball scores that have been reported to either the KHSAA or WYMT by 11 p.m.
BASEBALL
Boyle County 6, Somerset 4
Corbin 15, Jackson County 0 (3 innings)
Harlan 17, Pineville 2 (5 innings)
Hazard 14, Estill County 0 (5 innings)
Lawrence County 9, Paintsville 3
Leslie County 4, Bell County 2
McCreary Central 17, Lynn Camp 0 (3 innings)
Perry Central 7, Powell County 2
Pulaski County 14, Barren County 1 (6 innings)
Wayne County 10, South Laurel 6
Whitley County 15, Clay County 9
Williamsburg 16, Berea 4 (5 innings)
SOFTBALL
Belfry 9, East Ridge 0
Breathitt County 10, Powell County 3
Estill County 13, Rockcastle County 3 (6 innings)
Floyd Central 13, Leslie County 4 (DH game 1/5 innings)
Floyd Central 11, Leslie County 5 (DH game 2/5 innings)
Glasgow 12, Somerset Christian School 4
Jackson County 9, Bell County 2
Jenkins 19, Buckhorn 1 (5 innings)
Johnson Central 11, Ashland Blazer 4
Lawrence County 5, Pike Central 2
Letcher Central 16, Harlan 0 (4 innings)
Lynn Camp 13, Williamsburg 1 (5 innings)
Middlesboro 8, Whitley County 4
Perry Central 10, Pikeville 0 (6 innings)
Pineville 3, Harlan County 1
Shelby Valley 14, Knott Central 11
Somerset 5, Mercer County 1
South Laurel 8, Garrard County 4
Southwestern 7, Corbin 4
West Carter 9, Martin County 3
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.