High School Scoreboard - May 12, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are all of the baseball and softball scores that have been reported to either the KHSAA or WYMT by 11 p.m.

BASEBALL

Boyle County 6, Somerset 4

Corbin 15, Jackson County 0 (3 innings)

Harlan 17, Pineville 2 (5 innings)

Hazard 14, Estill County 0 (5 innings)

Lawrence County 9, Paintsville 3

Leslie County 4, Bell County 2

McCreary Central 17, Lynn Camp 0 (3 innings)

Perry Central 7, Powell County 2

Pulaski County 14, Barren County 1 (6 innings)

Wayne County 10, South Laurel 6

Whitley County 15, Clay County 9

Williamsburg 16, Berea 4 (5 innings)

SOFTBALL

Belfry 9, East Ridge 0

Breathitt County 10, Powell County 3

Estill County 13, Rockcastle County 3 (6 innings)

Floyd Central 13, Leslie County 4 (DH game 1/5 innings)

Floyd Central 11, Leslie County 5 (DH game 2/5 innings)

Glasgow 12, Somerset Christian School 4

Jackson County 9, Bell County 2

Jenkins 19, Buckhorn 1 (5 innings)

Johnson Central 11, Ashland Blazer 4

Lawrence County 5, Pike Central 2

Letcher Central 16, Harlan 0 (4 innings)

Lynn Camp 13, Williamsburg 1 (5 innings)

Middlesboro 8, Whitley County 4

Perry Central 10, Pikeville 0 (6 innings)

Pineville 3, Harlan County 1

Shelby Valley 14, Knott Central 11

Somerset 5, Mercer County 1

South Laurel 8, Garrard County 4

Southwestern 7, Corbin 4

West Carter 9, Martin County 3

