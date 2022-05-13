Advertisement

High School Scoreboard - May 12, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are all of the baseball and softball scores that have been reported to either the KHSAA or WYMT by 11 p.m.

BASEBALL

Boyle County 6, Somerset 4

Corbin 15, Jackson County 0 (3 innings)

Harlan 17, Pineville 2 (5 innings)

Hazard 14, Estill County 0 (5 innings)

Lawrence County 9, Paintsville 3

Leslie County 4, Bell County 2

McCreary Central 17, Lynn Camp 0 (3 innings)

Perry Central 7, Powell County 2

Pulaski County 14, Barren County 1 (6 innings)

Wayne County 10, South Laurel 6

Whitley County 15, Clay County 9

Williamsburg 16, Berea 4 (5 innings)

SOFTBALL

Belfry 9, East Ridge 0

Breathitt County 10, Powell County 3

Estill County 13, Rockcastle County 3 (6 innings)

Floyd Central 13, Leslie County 4 (DH game 1/5 innings)

Floyd Central 11, Leslie County 5 (DH game 2/5 innings)

Glasgow 12, Somerset Christian School 4

Jackson County 9, Bell County 2

Jenkins 19, Buckhorn 1 (5 innings)

Johnson Central 11, Ashland Blazer 4

Lawrence County 5, Pike Central 2

Letcher Central 16, Harlan 0 (4 innings)

Lynn Camp 13, Williamsburg 1 (5 innings)

Middlesboro 8, Whitley County 4

Perry Central 10, Pikeville 0 (6 innings)

Pineville 3, Harlan County 1

Shelby Valley 14, Knott Central 11

Somerset 5, Mercer County 1

South Laurel 8, Garrard County 4

Southwestern 7, Corbin 4

West Carter 9, Martin County 3

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An AirEvac Life Team helicopter responding to a motorcycle crash near Carr Creek Lake Wednesday...
Several injured after motorcycle crash near Carr Creek Lake
(Source: MGN)
12 people arrested, more than $2 million seized in Kentucky drug investigation
Two men plead guilty to federal cockfighting charges
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Assault investigation underway in Floyd County

Latest News

Corbin Redhounds football helmet
Corbin WR transfers to Boyle County
2022 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic field announced
Rich Strike, winner of the 148th Kentucky Derby, will not run in the Preakness Stakes on May...
Derby winner Rich Strike to forego Preakness
KHSAA Baseball and Softball
High School Scoreboard - May 11, 2022