Advertisement

Health Wagon dental clinic hosts groundbreaking ceremony

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Jayde Saylor
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

WISE, Va. (WYMT) - People gathered Friday for the groundbreaking of the new Health Wagon dental clinic in Virginia.

Officials said this was big step toward expanding dental access to those in need. Further assisting patients that may not be able to pay a traditional dentist.

”Us being able to provide dental care in this capacity, cleanings, fillings, extractions, we’re just so elated and this has been a dream come true,” Dr. Teresa Owens Tyson, CEO/President of Health Wagon said. ”We’re looking at doing some high-tech things like 3D printing of dentures, we’re looking to do laser dentistry where you don’t have to have a numbing agent.”

Alongside the new clinic will be the new dental program at Lincoln Memorial University.

”For a long time, a lot of good people in these mountains have wanted a dental school because the need is so great,” Pete DeBusk, Chairman at LMU said. ”I don’t think it could be any better, the situation right now for us here in these mountains. Of course, we’ll be running the students through here, they’ll be some in Harrogate and Knoxville, and Morristown.”

The clinic is expected to be built quick and ready for use by August or September.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
12 people arrested, more than $2 million seized in Kentucky drug investigation
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
An AirEvac Life Team helicopter responding to a motorcycle crash near Carr Creek Lake Wednesday...
Several injured after motorcycle crash near Carr Creek Lake
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
Kentucky murder suspect to enter guilty but mentally ill plea

Latest News

One of the numerous historical Hatfield and McCoy feud sites, Perry Cline was an attorney of...
Officials and family members clean up historical Hatfield & McCoy Feud sites
Warrant issued for UK football star Chris Rodriguez
WATCH | Warrant issued for UK football star Chris Rodriguez
Shelves are empty and parents are struggling to find baby formula.
‘The shelves are empty:’ Central Ky. mothers struggle to find baby formula
The University of Kentucky is hosting its first-ever university-wide job fair Saturday.
WATCH | University of Kentucky holding first-ever university-wide job fair