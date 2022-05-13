Health Wagon dental clinic hosts groundbreaking ceremony

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

WISE, Va. (WYMT) - People gathered Friday for the groundbreaking of the new Health Wagon dental clinic in Virginia.

Officials said this was big step toward expanding dental access to those in need. Further assisting patients that may not be able to pay a traditional dentist.

”Us being able to provide dental care in this capacity, cleanings, fillings, extractions, we’re just so elated and this has been a dream come true,” Dr. Teresa Owens Tyson, CEO/President of Health Wagon said. ”We’re looking at doing some high-tech things like 3D printing of dentures, we’re looking to do laser dentistry where you don’t have to have a numbing agent.”

Alongside the new clinic will be the new dental program at Lincoln Memorial University.

”For a long time, a lot of good people in these mountains have wanted a dental school because the need is so great,” Pete DeBusk, Chairman at LMU said. ”I don’t think it could be any better, the situation right now for us here in these mountains. Of course, we’ll be running the students through here, they’ll be some in Harrogate and Knoxville, and Morristown.”

The clinic is expected to be built quick and ready for use by August or September.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.