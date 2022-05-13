Governor Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Eastern Kentucky soldier killed in Korean War

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state buildings to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, May 14, in honor of an Eastern Kentucky soldier.

Army Cpl. Donald L. Menken was killed in the Korean War, but his remains were only identified in February.

Menken, of Whitesburg, died during combat in June 1953 at the age of 21.

Menken’s remains were returned to Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday.

He will be buried on Saturday at Green Acres Cemetery.

