Drug investigation leads to recovery of meth, heroin, other drugs

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, officials with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home in the Stinnett community.

The warrant was in relation to a reported sale of meth and heroin.

Early Friday morning, deputies arrived at the house where they said they found almost 20 grams of suspected crystal meth and heroin, suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, digital scales, a “large amount” of money and 22 guns.

Robert “Mitchell” Morgan, 50, of Stinnett was arrested and charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)(enhancement), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin)(enhancement), Trafficking in Marijuana 1st offense (enhancement), Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and Drug paraphernalia.

Morgan was taken to the Leslie County Detention Center.

