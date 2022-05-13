Clay County Sheriff candidate facing charges

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A candidate for Clay County Sheriff is in custody and facing a number of charges.

Hiram Marcum was indicted on five counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer and drug possession by a Grand Jury on Thursday.

The indictment claims Marcum put the life of a deputy in danger during a traffic stop.

He is being held in the Clay County Detention Center.

