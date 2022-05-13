Advertisement

Clay County Sheriff candidate facing charges

Hiram Marcum
Hiram Marcum(Clay County Detention Center)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A candidate for Clay County Sheriff is in custody and facing a number of charges.

Hiram Marcum was indicted on five counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer and drug possession by a Grand Jury on Thursday.

The indictment claims Marcum put the life of a deputy in danger during a traffic stop.

He is being held in the Clay County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
12 people arrested, more than $2 million seized in Kentucky drug investigation
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
An AirEvac Life Team helicopter responding to a motorcycle crash near Carr Creek Lake Wednesday...
Several injured after motorcycle crash near Carr Creek Lake
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
Kentucky murder suspect to enter guilty but mentally ill plea

Latest News

Warrant issued for UK football star Chris Rodriguez
WATCH | Warrant issued for UK football star Chris Rodriguez
Kimberly Johnson and her fiancé Nick with their three adopted children and biological daughter.
Foster parents needed across the Commonwealth and beyond
Bridge replacement project to begin in Perry County
(Source: MGN)
Kentuckians take advantage of early voting as primary election nears