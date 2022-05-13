Bridge replacement project to begin in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said a bridge replacement project will start soon in Perry County.

The construction will be near the 12.4 mile marker on KY-476, which goes over Balls Fork.

According to the release from KYTC, traffic will be redirected to one-lane diversion starting on May 16. Construction could last up to 90 days.

The bridge, which was built in 1926, is supposed to have a design life of 75 more years after the project is completed.

