Bridge replacement project to begin in Perry County

(KY3)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said a bridge replacement project will start soon in Perry County.

The construction will be near the 12.4 mile marker on KY-476, which goes over Balls Fork.

According to the release from KYTC, traffic will be redirected to one-lane diversion starting on May 16. Construction could last up to 90 days.

The bridge, which was built in 1926, is supposed to have a design life of 75 more years after the project is completed.

