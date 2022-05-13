Advertisement

Apple Blossom brings ‘community tradition’ back to Elkhorn City

Apple Blossom Festival
Apple Blossom Festival(Buddy Forbes)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) – The Apple Blossom Festival is back on the calendar. The once annual festival has taken a backseat over the last couple of years but returned to the streets of Elkhorn City on Friday.

“Having Apple Blossom back, after a two-year hiatus, it’s just a community tradition,” said community member Angela Owens.

The two-day event is bringing vendors, music and more to celebrate community with hopes of livening up the town.

Organizer Kendra Ratliff said it was important to bring the community back together, and those involved in the event are excited to see its return.

“When I was younger , we used to come here all the time to the festivals. You had your square dancers, you had your cloggers,” said vendor and Elkhorn native Becky Hackworth. “So, to see Kendra actually bring it back this year has been absolutely awesome.”

Friday brought out the first vendors, with a growing number of activities through the day.

From axe throwing, to kids’ inflatables, Owens said there is a little something for everyone and plenty of time to drop by.

The festivities continue Saturday with music all day and a parade at 2 p.m.

Those involved said they hope to see a large turnout for the return of the festival as they look toward growth for the event and the city.

“I’d love to see a big turnout,” said Hackworth. “That’s what I’m hoping for. And that way we can keep this going.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
12 people arrested, more than $2 million seized in Kentucky drug investigation
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
An AirEvac Life Team helicopter responding to a motorcycle crash near Carr Creek Lake Wednesday...
Several injured after motorcycle crash near Carr Creek Lake
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
Kentucky murder suspect to enter guilty but mentally ill plea

Latest News

For many families, choosing what items to buy means others getting left on the store shelf. A...
How a Rowan Co. market is showcasing local and giving back to the community
One of the numerous historical Hatfield and McCoy feud sites, Perry Cline was an attorney of...
Officials and family members clean up historical Hatfield & McCoy Feud sites
Officials and family members clean up historical Hatfield & McCoy Feud sites - 4:30p
Officials and family members clean up historical Hatfield & McCoy Feud sites - 4:30p
Warrant issued for UK football star Chris Rodriguez
WATCH | UK: Chris Rodriguez not in court due to attorney’s scheduling mistake