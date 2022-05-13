Apple Blossom brings ‘community tradition’ back to Elkhorn City

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) – The Apple Blossom Festival is back on the calendar. The once annual festival has taken a backseat over the last couple of years but returned to the streets of Elkhorn City on Friday.

“Having Apple Blossom back, after a two-year hiatus, it’s just a community tradition,” said community member Angela Owens.

The two-day event is bringing vendors, music and more to celebrate community with hopes of livening up the town.

Organizer Kendra Ratliff said it was important to bring the community back together, and those involved in the event are excited to see its return.

“When I was younger , we used to come here all the time to the festivals. You had your square dancers, you had your cloggers,” said vendor and Elkhorn native Becky Hackworth. “So, to see Kendra actually bring it back this year has been absolutely awesome.”

Friday brought out the first vendors, with a growing number of activities through the day.

From axe throwing, to kids’ inflatables, Owens said there is a little something for everyone and plenty of time to drop by.

The festivities continue Saturday with music all day and a parade at 2 p.m.

Those involved said they hope to see a large turnout for the return of the festival as they look toward growth for the event and the city.

“I’d love to see a big turnout,” said Hackworth. “That’s what I’m hoping for. And that way we can keep this going.”

