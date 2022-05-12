Advertisement

WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic field to be released

(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The teams participating in the 36th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH will be announced Thursday during the WYMT Mountain News at 6.

The tournament will feature eight boys teams and six girls teams. The 36th annual tournament will be held from Monday, December 5th through Saturday, December 10th at Perry County Central High School.

Perry Central (boys) and Shelby Valley (girls) took home the hardware in the 2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic.

