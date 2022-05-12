Several injured after motorcycle crash near Carr Creek Lake

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several people were injured in a motorcycle crash near Carr Creek Lake Wednesday night.

WYMT was able to confirm that three people were injured in a crash involving two motorcycles on KY-15 just east of the Perry/Knott County line. Two were flown out to a trauma center for undisclosed injuries.

Officials with Kentucky State Police also tell WYMT that while the road is not closed, traffic will be slowed down due to the heavy police presence in the area.

We will update this story as more becomes available.

