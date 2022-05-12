Rain chances return into the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been another day of beautiful sunshine around the mountains, but changes are on the way, even by this time tomorrow.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

It does look to be another peaceful night around the mountains as we continue to watch high pressure dominate our weather. But it’s grip on our forecast continues to loosen as it sinks to the south. The combination of a system from our west pushing in and moisture from last week’s system still spinning off the Atlantic coast will throw a few showers our way. Not tonight, though! We stay mostly clear to partly cloudy at times with lows near 60°.

You’ll feel the moisture returning with a mix of sun and clouds in the morning turning into a mostly cloudy afternoon. A few showers and even rumbles of thunder could pop up into the afternoon hours on our Friday. This is not a washout or all day rain by any means, but could provide some brief opportunities for rainfall as they slowly move east to west. Highs will be slightly lower thanks to the clouds and showers, with highs in the upper 70s.

The Weekend and Beyond

A similar forecast pattern greets us into the weekend as we continue to see the possibility for afternoon showers work through the region both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Scattered showers and storms will be possible both afternoons as highs climb back into the lower 80s during the day. Best chance for stormy activity looks to be on Sunday, but severe weather is not expected at this time.

Our frontal boundary pushes out of the mountains by early in the week, returning us to a very summer-like pattern with warm temperatures during the afternoon as highs stay right around or just above normal in the middle and upper 70s. We should see a mix of sun and clouds during our afternoons next week with the possibility for scattered showers and thunderstorms bubbling up during the heat of the afternoon.

