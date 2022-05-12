One more nice day before rain chances return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our nice stretch of weather is starting to wind down for a bit, but I think we can still squeeze out one more good day.

Today and Tonight

After starting off in the low to mid-50s in most locations, we will make a run into the low to mid-80s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. A few clouds will drift through at times, but we will stay dry.

Mostly clear skies carry us into tonight as lows drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

We’ll start our Friday off nice. We will not end it that way. Scattered showers and storms return in the afternoon hours. Highs will top out near 80. Partly cloudy skies will be around Friday night and lows will drop to right around 60.

Folks, I’ve been praying hard for a dry start to Saturday for the 5th annual Grey Matters 5K/10K, and I think God heard me. It looks like we will start the day with a mix of sun and clouds and maybe a stray shower, but it looks like the more scattered activity holds off to around lunchtime. Those chances will be back and forth through the afternoon, but not an all-day washout. We only top out in the upper 70s for daytime highs before dropping into the 60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday features more chances for scattered showers and storms with highs back into the low 80s. Those rain chances will continue into early Monday morning before tapering off. We’ll start the new work and school week in the low 60s before rebounding into the upper 70s as the skies gradually clear.

For primary election day on Tuesday, a stray chance for a passing shower can’t be ruled out, but I think most stay dry. No reason weatherwise not to go cast your ballot!

