Advertisement

One more nice day before rain chances return

WYMT Mostly Sunny
WYMT Mostly Sunny(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our nice stretch of weather is starting to wind down for a bit, but I think we can still squeeze out one more good day.

Today and Tonight

After starting off in the low to mid-50s in most locations, we will make a run into the low to mid-80s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. A few clouds will drift through at times, but we will stay dry.

Mostly clear skies carry us into tonight as lows drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

We’ll start our Friday off nice. We will not end it that way. Scattered showers and storms return in the afternoon hours. Highs will top out near 80. Partly cloudy skies will be around Friday night and lows will drop to right around 60.

Folks, I’ve been praying hard for a dry start to Saturday for the 5th annual Grey Matters 5K/10K, and I think God heard me. It looks like we will start the day with a mix of sun and clouds and maybe a stray shower, but it looks like the more scattered activity holds off to around lunchtime. Those chances will be back and forth through the afternoon, but not an all-day washout. We only top out in the upper 70s for daytime highs before dropping into the 60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday features more chances for scattered showers and storms with highs back into the low 80s. Those rain chances will continue into early Monday morning before tapering off. We’ll start the new work and school week in the low 60s before rebounding into the upper 70s as the skies gradually clear.

For primary election day on Tuesday, a stray chance for a passing shower can’t be ruled out, but I think most stay dry. No reason weatherwise not to go cast your ballot!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
“Senseless killing”: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - May 11, 2022
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - May 11, 2022
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
One more sunny day before rain chances sneak back in
WYMT Sunny
Another beautiful day on the way, rain chances still possible this weekend
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - May 10, 2022
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - May 10, 2022