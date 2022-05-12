Advertisement

Officials looking for volunteers to review foster care cases in Kentucky

(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say volunteers are being sought in 45 counties to review cases of Kentucky children in foster care.

A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts states Citizen Foster Care Review Boards assess cases and make recommendations to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and to state courts on each child’s behalf.

Officials say the goal is to ensure that children receive necessary services while in care and that they are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.

Volunteers get training and generally spend one day each month reviewing cases.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
“Senseless killing”: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
One more nice day before rain chances return
Kentucky to set up mobile unemployment office
Motorcycle Crash - 11:00 p.m.
Motorcycle Crash - 11:00 p.m.
Cockfighting - 11:00 p.m.
Cockfighting - 11:00 p.m.