Lawrence County’s Whitney Moore signs with UPIKE

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Another Lady Bulldog is headed off to college.

Lawrence County volleyball player Whitney Moore signed her letter of intent Wednesday to continue her career at UPIKE.

“I am excited to play college volleyball and get to experience the next level of playing,” Moore said. “This has been a gold of mine since I was a sophomore in high school and I am so happy to achieve it.”

Moore finished the 2021 season among the Lady Bulldogs’ leaders in service aces and digs.

