Kentucky voters taking advantage of early voting

WAVE News caught up with voters who really liked the option to vote early.
By Maira Ansari
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s primary election is Tuesday, May 17, but voters don’t have to wait. Early voting started on Thursday. Several people came to the Expo Center at Broadbent Arena to vote early.

In-person, no-excuse absentee early voting will also take place on Friday and Saturday as well.

Early voting became an option after state lawmakers passed legislation with bipartisan support to make early voting a normal part of elections here, in a move inspired by Kentucky’s first experience with such expanded voting options during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“Went smooth,” voter Rick Knoop said. “Took minutes to come to Broadbent, to park. Took care of business. A lot shorter than my precinct.”

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams was also voting on Thursday.

“This is the first time since the 1800′s that Kentuckians have had the right to, in statute, to not have to pick just one day to vote,” Adams said. “Now they have multiple options to vote.”

In Jefferson County, there are six sites where people can vote early on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. To find your polling location, click or tap here.

People who can’t make it out to vote Friday or Saturday can still vote on Election Day on Tuesday. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
