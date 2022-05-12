Kentucky to set up mobile unemployment office

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say Kentucky will use federal funding to establish a mobile unemployment insurance office to make the program more accessible.

A statement from the Kentucky Labor Cabinet states the agency will have the ability to send the mobile office to underserved communities where it can help people with several actions including filing for benefits, requesting payments and participating in eligibility reviews.

The statement states unemployment insurance specialists in the mobile office will be able to work one-on-one with people to see if they are eligible for benefits. Officials also plan to use some of the funding to improve communication with unemployment insurance claimants.

