Advertisement

Kentucky murder suspect to enter guilty but mentally ill plea

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - The man charged in a high-profile murder in Madison County plans to plead guilty.

Thursday morning, Shannon Gilday was in court to be arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges. Police say Gilday killed Jordan Morgan after breaking into her father’s home in February.

In court, Gilday’s attorney filed a motion to enter a plea of guilty but mentally ill in the case.

A change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Monday morning.

Gilday is also facing other charges in a separate case, where he’s accused of assaulting a corrections officer.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An AirEvac Life Team helicopter responding to a motorcycle crash near Carr Creek Lake Wednesday...
Several injured after motorcycle crash near Carr Creek Lake
Two men plead guilty to federal cockfighting charges
Assault investigation underway in Floyd County
Osborne has been charged with assault, giving officers false identifying information, public...
Woman accused of cutting stranger’s throat arrested
Knox Drive-In
Construction underway for new Knox Drive-In

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
12 people arrested, more than $2 million seized in Kentucky drug investigation
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
WYMT Mostly Sunny
One more nice day before rain chances return
Officials looking for volunteers to review foster care cases in Kentucky