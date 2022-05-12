Advertisement

Kentucky Democratic Party files ethics complaint against Cameron

The Kentucky Democratic Party filed an ethics complaint against sitting attorney general Daniel Cameron after he announced his run for governor.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Democratic Party filed an ethics complaint against sitting attorney general Daniel Cameron after he announced his run for governor.

KDP Chairman Colmon Elridge claims Cameron violated ethics laws and calls for an investigation by the Kentucky Executive Branch Ethics Commission.

The complaint cites past commission opinions barring an attorney general from investigating a governor and then challenging that governor in an election.

“Stumbo and Beshear had to follow the rules. And they did,” said Elridge. “And, let me be clear. Daniel Cameron does not get to play by his own rules.”

Cameron’s campaign released this statement in response:

“General Cameron has time and again protected the rights of Kentuckians who have had their rights trampled upon by a Governor acting outside the bounds of the law. Andy Beshear has lost time and again. This is the real Andy Beshear - he shows his true colors when he has his minions send out a memo complaining that being held to the law is unfair. Over a year out, and Beshear is already acting this desperate? What a joke.”

Attorney General Cameron’s office also released a separate statement:

The Office of the Attorney General remains committed to doing its job and meeting its statutory duties: tackling the opioid epidemic, protecting the vulnerable, ensuring compliance with state law, fighting federal overreach, and serving Kentuckians in all 120 counties. Consistent with its obligations, the Office regularly defends against litigation brought by the governor in our duty to defend the rule of law. Moreover, last year the Office investigated a referral from the Government Contract Review Committee pursuant to KRS 45A.160. At that time, the governor’s office used the threat of an ethics complaint in an apparent attempt to prevent this Office from investigating. The Office was not deterred in following the law without fear or favor.

