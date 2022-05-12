Advertisement

High School Scoreboard - May 11, 2022

By John Lowe
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday night scores from baseball and softball diamonds across Eastern Kentucky.

BASEBALL

Boyd County 13, Hazard 3 (6 innings)

Buckhorn 11, Lee County 9

Corbin 7, Somerset 0

Estill County 17, Model 0 (5 innings)

Fleming County 16, Wolfe County 6 (5 innings)

Jackson City 12, Cordia 1 (5 innings)

Knott Central 10, Breathitt County 4

Lawrence County 6, Prestonsburg 0

Pike Central 6, East Ridge 5

SOFTBALL

Buckhorn 30, Cordia 20 (6 innings)

Hazard 18, Owsley County 9

Magoffin County 16, East Ridge 0 (3 innings)

Pike Central 2, Johnson Central 1

Wolfe County 6, Bourbon County 4

