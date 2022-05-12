Advertisement

Corbin WR transfers to Boyle County

Corbin Redhounds football helmet
Corbin Redhounds football helmet(WYMT: Brandon Hensley)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Coach Tom Greer confirmed Dakota Patterson is transferring to Boyle County.

The four-star wide receiver has several Division 1 offers, including Kentucky, Wisconsin, Purdue and West Virginia.

Patterson finished the 2021 season with 32 catches for 508 yards and three touchdowns.

Former Corbin head coach Justin Haddix is the current head coach at Boyle County.

Haddix was the head coach at Corbin during Patterson’s freshman year.

