Advertisement

Burger week continues in downtown London

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Jayde Saylor
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Burger Week is happening in downtown London. The event was created by London Downtown and First National Bank of Manchester to highlight downtown restaurants and eateries by creating fun burger recipes.

”Burger week was just an idea that we had to just highlight our local downtown eateries, I don’t just say restaurants because we have a coffee shop, a bakery and a pizza place all joining in the fun,” Julie Rea, London Downtown Executive Director said.

Celebrating downtown as a fun, yet different, way to grow the local economy.

The Abbey, Butcher’s Pub, Local Honey, Weaver’s on Fourth, Sauced and the Bluegrass Bakery are participating.

”I think the restaurant owners have all enjoyed getting to kind of stretch their culinary muscles and be creative,” Julie Rea said. “Tomorrow the main event that will be downtown is a pops in the park concert brought to everyone by the South Laurel band.”

Everyone is invited to gather at the park on Friday for the main event downtown, Pops in the Park, where the South Laurel High School band will be playing a concert.

Save your receipt from any of the eateries this week, upload it to this link and register to win a $25 gift card. London Downtown will be giving away several on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An AirEvac Life Team helicopter responding to a motorcycle crash near Carr Creek Lake Wednesday...
Several injured after motorcycle crash near Carr Creek Lake
Two men plead guilty to federal cockfighting charges
(Source: MGN)
12 people arrested, more than $2 million seized in Kentucky drug investigation
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Assault investigation underway in Floyd County

Latest News

2022 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic field announced
MAC officials say the 2022 Elk Hunt Draw is set to become one of the largest in the event's...
MAC prepares to host 2022 Elk Hunt Draw
MAC prepares to host 2022 Elk Hunt Draw - 4:30pm
MAC prepares to host 2022 Elk Hunt Draw - 4:30pm
MAC prepares to host 2022 Elk Hunt Draw - 6pm
MAC prepares to host 2022 Elk Hunt Draw - 6pm