Burger week continues in downtown London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Burger Week is happening in downtown London. The event was created by London Downtown and First National Bank of Manchester to highlight downtown restaurants and eateries by creating fun burger recipes.

”Burger week was just an idea that we had to just highlight our local downtown eateries, I don’t just say restaurants because we have a coffee shop, a bakery and a pizza place all joining in the fun,” Julie Rea, London Downtown Executive Director said.

Celebrating downtown as a fun, yet different, way to grow the local economy.

The Abbey, Butcher’s Pub, Local Honey, Weaver’s on Fourth, Sauced and the Bluegrass Bakery are participating.

”I think the restaurant owners have all enjoyed getting to kind of stretch their culinary muscles and be creative,” Julie Rea said. “Tomorrow the main event that will be downtown is a pops in the park concert brought to everyone by the South Laurel band.”

Everyone is invited to gather at the park on Friday for the main event downtown, Pops in the Park, where the South Laurel High School band will be playing a concert.

Save your receipt from any of the eateries this week, upload it to this link and register to win a $25 gift card. London Downtown will be giving away several on Sunday.

