West Prestonsburg bridge on KY-2555 temporarily closed

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The West Prestonsburg bridge in Pikeville was closed Tuesday due to severe cracking in the bridge deck’s pavement overlay.

The bridge is on KY-2555, next to the entrance to Archer Park.

It will be closed to all traffic as crews plan to begin repairs Wednesday afternoon.

It is expected to reopen within the next 24-36 hours.

In the meantime, drivers are asked to use an alternate route to access the area.

