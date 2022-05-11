Advertisement

UPIKE announces new ‘Bear Mountain’ sports complex

UPIKE also released 3D models of the plans for Bear Mountain.
UPIKE also released 3D models of the plans for Bear Mountain.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville announced a new home for many of the school’s athletic programs.

UPIKE’s “Bear Mountain” is being placed on a mountain top on Cedar Creek Road in Pikeville and will be the new home for the university’s football, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s track and field, and men’s and women’s tennis programs.

UPIKE President Dr. Burton Webb says, although the city of Pikeville has played a wonderful host in the past, it is hard to recruit college athletes without a dedicated home field, and the new facilities should entice more athletes and make UPIKE an even more competitive athletics program.

“We’ve had moments where, you know, the high school wants to have a football game and we need to have one at the same time, or we need to have practice, and it’s never been great to recruit college athletes to a field that has high school materials on it,” said President Webb. “There’s nothing wrong with the high school, it’s just college athletes want something different.”

President Webb also said the complex will feature plenty of parking for tailgating opportunities as well as a walking track and hiking and biking trails for the community. He also said there are opportunities for other sports to use the facilities, such as the university’s archery team, and the entire athletics staff is excited to see the finished product.

You can check out the 3D model of Bear Mountain, here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Senseless killing’: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
“Senseless killing”: Sheriff releases new information in Pangie Smallwood murder
Lexington police are investigating an incident on Rogers Road.
Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death
Photo Courtesy: Johnson County Emergency Management
Road reopened after early morning fire in Johnson County
Two EKY schools make top 15 in U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Kentucky High Schools’ list
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Kentucky doctor talks stigma around mental health following death of Naomi Judd

Latest News

The mission group hosts diaper giveaways at the health department every two months.
Letcher County group shares ‘God’s Love From a Diaper Bag’ amidst childcare supply concerns
UPIKE
UPIKE announces new ‘Bear Mountain’ sport complex - 6p
UPIKE
UPIKE receives $25 million gift to help found new dental school - 6p
UPIKE President Dr. Burton Webb estimates the dental school will not be ready for another two...
UPIKE receives $25 million gift to help found new dental school