Two men plead guilty to federal cockfighting charges

By Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men previously charged in connection to a cockfighting operation in Laurel County pleaded guilty to federal charges, according to our news partners at the Herald Leader.

Rickie D. Johnson, 55, pleaded guilty in early May to conspiring to operate the Bald Rock Chicken Pit in Laurel County. The charge could bring up to five years in prison.

Johnson was charged with conspiring to operate the pit with his daughter, Jacklyn R. Johnson, 30, a former court bailiff for the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Hiram B. Creech Jr., 47, was originally charged with possessing a rooster for the purpose of taking part in a cockfight. A citation said the bird had metal spurs when police arrived to the location he was fighting.

Creech pleaded guilty Tuesday to a lesser charge of causing someone under the age of 16 to attend the cockfight.

