Remains of Eastern Kentucky Korean War veteran escorted home on Wednesday

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Whitesburg Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5829 told WYMT the remains of a Letcher County soldier will be escorted home on Wednesday.

Army Cpl. Donald L. Menken, 21, of Whitesburg, Kentucky, was killed during the Korean War and was accounted for on February 2, 2022, according to The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

Menken’s remains will travel from Louisville to the Everidge Funeral Home in Letcher County. The procession will travel through Campton, Jackson and Hazard.

Officials with VFW Post 7387 in Hazard said there will be a gathering to watch the procession along the KY-15 bypass between 4:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The procession will meet emergency services personnel at the Knott - Letcher County line along KY-15 and continue through Whitesburg to the funeral home.

According to a news release from DPAA, Menken was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division.

He was reported missing in action after being wounded on June 10, 1953, at Outpost Harry in what is now the demilitarized zone.

He was declared killed in action on June 11, 1954, and designated unidentifiable in 1956.

The American Graves Registration Service Group (AGRSG) found a set of remains that were designated as Unknown X-6039.

The remains were transported with all unidentified Korean War remains and buried as “Unknown” at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.

X-6039 was disinterred on January 28, 2019, as part of Phase 1 of the Korean War Identification Project managed by DPAA historians and anthropologists.

DPAA scientists used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence, to identify the remains.

VFW Post 5829 officials said Menken’s remains will be buried following a service by Everidge Funeral Home in Whitesburg at Green Acres Cemetery on May 14.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.