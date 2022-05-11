Advertisement

Pulaski County woman reported missing

Chasity Shelton
Chasity Shelton(Burnside Police Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are looking for a missing Pulaski County woman.

Officials with the Burnside Police Department said Chasity Shelton was reported missing on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

She was last seen leaving her home on Poplar Avenue in Burnside on Monday.

Shelton is a 41-year-old white woman with black hair and brown eyes.

She is approximately 5′3″ and weighs 185 pounds.

Shelton drives a 2018 white Toyota Camry.

If you have any information on the location of Chasity Shelton, you can call the Burnside Police Department at 606-561-3405 or the Pulaski County 911 Center at 606-679-3200.

