Pikeville’s Southern Prep wins Kentucky Pacesetter Award

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Small Business Development Center recognized 10 businesses from across the state with Pacesetter awards, including Southern Prep in Pikeville.

Southern Prep won a Traditional Business Pacesetter award, which recognizes high-performing, second-stage businesses that are producing innovative products, increasing sales, creating jobs and serving Kentucky communities.

All winners were announced during the Kentucky Pacesetter Celebration at the Capitol in Frankfort.

“It takes a lot to succeed, and even more to advance, as a small business,” said Kristina Joyce, Kentucky Small Business Development Center state director. “These businesses prove their strength and commitment to our communities, to their employees and to our Kentucky economy, both by investing in their startups and then by staying the course.”

Southern Prep is a men’s clothing store for high school students through young adults. The store also offers tuxedo rentals and is a popular place for prom-going young men.

Corey Copley opened the store in 2019 to fill the area’s need for young men’s fashion. While there were several boutique options for women, and some formal attire options for adults, young men had to leave town to find the brands they wanted.

Copley, a native of Eastern Kentucky, wanted to offer an option that was close to home. With his degree in fashion merchandising from Eastern Kentucky University and his background as a buyer in the fashion industry, he knew he had the industry knowledge to offer a boutique men’s store that could fill the area’s need.

Learn more about Southern Prep on Facebook or Instagram: @pikevillesouthernprep. Watch their spotlight video here: https://youtu.be/F2FYwUiVFW4

