One more sunny day before rain chances sneak back in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another gorgeous afternoon around the mountains on this Wednesday and our persistence pattern remains in place for at least one more day. But a few more changes are on the way as we finish out the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Copy-paste forecast continues tonight with clear skies and calm winds allowing us to cool down into the middle 50s yet again for overnight lows. Really not much more to say about the forecast as high pressure continues its dominance.

Yet again, more of the same into the day on Thursday. Light southwesterly winds will help us continue to warm up along with sunny skies on our Thursday afternoon. Yet again, we’re looking at highs in the lower to middle 80s with winds on the calm side. A few more clouds may sneak into the region during the evening and overnight hours as we fall into the upper 50s.

The Weekend and Beyond

The weather pattern tries to shift a bit as we head into the day on Friday, with low pressure throwing a weak boundary in our direction that could fire off a few showers and thunderstorms in our direction. Not an all-day rain and we’ll definitely see some sunshine, just something we’ll need to dodge as we top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

And, in fact, similar conditions look to be with through much of the weekend and into next week. Not expecting washouts or particularly widespread heavy rain, but we will likely need to dodge a few showers and thunderstorms as highs continue to stay put in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We look to dry things back out as we head towards the middle of next week.

