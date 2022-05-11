Mountain Movers Theater Company entertains at Louisa’s Garden Theater

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - The Garden Theater in Louisa put on a dinner performance of Steel Magnolias Tuesday evening, the first of several shows.

The performance was put on by the Mountain Movers Theater Company for the 120 people in attendance.

The theater group performs exclusively out of The Garden Theater for now, but hopes to expand as the group of actors continues to grow.

”This is our first year of year-round professional community and kids programming,” said Kim Willard, the Mountain Movers Theater Company Artistic Director. “It’s also the century season because our theater is 100 years old this year!”

Tickets are available for the upcoming dinner performances on Thursday and Friday

Future performances are scheduled for the summer.

