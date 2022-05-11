More than $725,000 raised during 10th annual Kentucky Gives Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - More than 3,000 Kentuckians did their part on Tuesday, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars during the state’s annual day of giving.

$725,649 was donated online during the 10th annual event.

Kentucky Gives Day has raised $4.2 million by participating nonprofits since it was launched by Kentucky Nonprofit Network (KNN), the state association of nonprofits. This year’s total topped the $721,385 raised during the 2021 event.

God’s Pantry Food Bank, which serves Central and Eastern Kentucky was the big winner, raising more than $63,000. In our story, the three charities we focused on raised more than $15,000 alone.

You can find the list of those who participated and how much they raised here.

