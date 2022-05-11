Man, woman wanted out of Wayne Co. arrested in Cabell Co.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man and woman wanted on warrants from an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit have been arrested in Cabell County, according to Sheriff Rick Thompson.

Jared Webb is charged with delivery of a controlled substance (heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin.)

Jared was also wanted for absconding parole.

Bobbie Sue Clay is charged with aiding and abetting, delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute heroin.

Bobbie was also wanted for a probation violation.

Sheriff Thompson stated the drug investigation occurred in the Fort Gay area.

No further details have been released.

