High School Scoreboard - May 10, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many mountain teams continue the final week of regular season play before the postseason.

BASEBALL

Barbourville 18, Pineville 6

Belfry 8, Johnson Central 1

Buckhorn 11, Jackson City 0 (6 innings)

Clay County 8, Perry Central 2

Corbin 1, Southwestern 0

Estill County 7, Powell County 6

Frederick Douglass 13, North Laurel 6

Frederick Douglass 9, Hazard 4

Harlan County 24, Lynn Camp 0 (3 innings)

Knott Central 3, Floyd Central 2

Lawrence County 4, Prestonsburg 0

Letcher Central 9, Pike Central 7

Magoffin County 4, Betsy Layne 0

McCreary Central 5, Bell County 2

Owsley County 16, Red Bird 1 (3 innings)

Paintsville 5, Pikeville 0

Pulaski County 8, Cumberland County 5

South Laurel 10, Middlesboro 9

Williamsburg 17, Knox Central 10

SOFTBALL

Bell County 14, Williamsburg 4

Boyd County 12, Lawrence County 0 (6 innings)

Breathitt County 6, Lee County 1

Clay County 10, Middlesboro 0 (6 innings)

Cordia 1, Betsy Layne 0 (forfeit)

East Ridge 5, Floyd Central 4 (5 innings)

Estill County 15, Powell County 0 (4 innings)

Floyd Central 15, East Ridge 0 (4 innings)

Harlan 19, Barbourville 7

Jackson County 6, Pineville 5 (9 innings)

Knox Central 15, Lynn Camp 5 (5 innings)

Madison Central 3, Rockcastle County 2

Magoffin County 16, Prestonsburg 2 (6 innings)

North Laurel 3, Corbin 1

Paintsville 9, Belfry 5

Perry Central 6, Johnson Central 5

Pikeville 15, Martin County 0 (3 innings)

Pulaski County 14, Whitley County 1 (5 innings)

South Laurel 8, Lincoln County 0

