High School Scoreboard - May 10, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many mountain teams continue the final week of regular season play before the postseason.
BASEBALL
Barbourville 18, Pineville 6
Belfry 8, Johnson Central 1
Buckhorn 11, Jackson City 0 (6 innings)
Clay County 8, Perry Central 2
Corbin 1, Southwestern 0
Estill County 7, Powell County 6
Frederick Douglass 13, North Laurel 6
Frederick Douglass 9, Hazard 4
Harlan County 24, Lynn Camp 0 (3 innings)
Knott Central 3, Floyd Central 2
Lawrence County 4, Prestonsburg 0
Letcher Central 9, Pike Central 7
Magoffin County 4, Betsy Layne 0
McCreary Central 5, Bell County 2
Owsley County 16, Red Bird 1 (3 innings)
Paintsville 5, Pikeville 0
Pulaski County 8, Cumberland County 5
South Laurel 10, Middlesboro 9
Williamsburg 17, Knox Central 10
SOFTBALL
Bell County 14, Williamsburg 4
Boyd County 12, Lawrence County 0 (6 innings)
Breathitt County 6, Lee County 1
Clay County 10, Middlesboro 0 (6 innings)
Cordia 1, Betsy Layne 0 (forfeit)
East Ridge 5, Floyd Central 4 (5 innings)
Estill County 15, Powell County 0 (4 innings)
Floyd Central 15, East Ridge 0 (4 innings)
Harlan 19, Barbourville 7
Jackson County 6, Pineville 5 (9 innings)
Knox Central 15, Lynn Camp 5 (5 innings)
Madison Central 3, Rockcastle County 2
Magoffin County 16, Prestonsburg 2 (6 innings)
North Laurel 3, Corbin 1
Paintsville 9, Belfry 5
Perry Central 6, Johnson Central 5
Pikeville 15, Martin County 0 (3 innings)
Pulaski County 14, Whitley County 1 (5 innings)
South Laurel 8, Lincoln County 0
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.