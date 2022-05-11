Advertisement

Deadline approaching for StartUp Appalachia Pitch Competition

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Buddy Forbes
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) is hosting its third annual StartUp Appalachia Pitch Competition this summer.

The competition, which will take place as part of SOAR’s Focus Summit at Hazard Community and Technical College June 23, is still accepting applications for new businesses seeking funding.

Executive Director Colby Hall said the competition is all about seeing the ideas alive in the 54 Appalachian counties across the commonwealth.

“This pitch competition is meant for for-profit entities. Business ideas that can come and make money, reinvest back in communities,” Hall said. “To create jobs. To hire folks. And that’s what this Pitch competition is meant to do. And it’s really, at its highest level, meant to find that next big idea across Appalachia.”

First prize will be $10,000, second prize is $3,500, and third place takes home $1,500.

You can find more information and the application here. Friday is the deadline to apply.

