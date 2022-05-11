Advertisement

Construction underway for new Knox Drive-In

By Alyssa Williams
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - During a time where things were uncertain for movie theaters and drive-ins, the City of Barbourville and Barbourville Tourism were forming a plan to bring a drive in closer to home.

They are now putting that plan into action.

Construction is underway for the Knox Drive-In, which will be located just behind Brickyard Pond.

Barbourville mayor David Thompson said the concession stand and the projection area are near completion and the drive-in screen should be completed as soon as Wednesday night.

Thompson added that in the age of COVID, this drive in will offer another way for people to get out and have fun while still keeping their distance from one another.

“The response has been great. I think it’ll be really good for the community after losing our water park, which gave the kids something to do during the day,” said Mayor Thompson. “This’ll definitely be something different. We think it’ll really be a boom and it’ll actually increase our tourism. It’ll be a good draw for surrounding communities.”

Mayor Thompson said that there will also be a playground in the front of the drive in for the younger movie goers to enjoy.

He estimates that the project will be completed in ninety days.

