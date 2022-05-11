Community readies for Noah Thompson’s semifinal performance on American Idol

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawrence County native, Noah Thompson, will compete in the Top 5 semifinal round of American Idol Sunday, May 15 at 8:00 p.m.

Thompson’s friends and neighbors tell WYMT that his historic run on the show has been incredible every week.

”He is such a sweet soul. He is a sweet guy, a humble guy,” said his friend Shannon Pope. “He is someone that you are proud of to represent your town and and everyone is super proud of him.”

Thompson is not just popular back home. National recognition has pushed him into the semi finals, where the top three performers move on the shows finale.

Friends said, competing at that level puts him up there with some Eastern Kentucky legends.

“Country music highway is a big deal here,” said Pope. “You got some really big names just here in Lawrence County. He’s fitting in not only well, but exceedingly well. We couldn’t be more proud of him just like we are Ricky Scaggs and Larry Cordle.”

If Thompson makes the final there will be a huge homecoming parade and party for him in Louisa.

”He’s really excited,” said his friend and homecoming organizer, Mitch Castle. “He has no idea the amount of popularity and reach he has. He is kind of in that Idol bubble where they’re just captivated by continuing to do work every day.”

Castle said the party could attract more than 10,000 people, a number he said is huge for Louisa. American Idol producers also promise a surprise musical guest that will perform with Thompson at the Lawrence County High School football field.

”We were talking to the American Idol producers the other day and they were asking us about our town,” said Castle. “And we told them it’s a small town, you know we have 2,000 people. And they told us that it feels like a big town because we’re one big family and that’s truly what [Louisa] is. We’re a small town with a big feel.”

The party will only happen if Thompson advances to the final round.

To vote for Noah, go to the American Idol website or use the American Idol mobile app.

You can also text [2] to 21523.

Voting opens on Sunday at the start of the show at 8:00 p.m. EDT and closes before the final commercial break of the show.

There will be a watch party at The Garden Theater in Louisa Sunday night.

Officials with The Garden Theater have played host for each of Noah Thompson's performances on American Idol. Organizers say this Sunday could be the largest crowd yet. (Mitch Castle)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.