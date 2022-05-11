Assault investigation underway in Floyd County

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - State Police from the Pikeville post are investigating an assault that happened earlier this week in Floyd County.

Troopers responded to a call Monday at a home on Cane Fork Road in Martin. When they arrived, they found one man, later identified as William Guess, had a cut on his neck.

When they looked into the case further, they discovered the suspect, April Osborne, stopped by the home and attacked Guess who was working on a motorcycle at the time.

Osborne was arrested and taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

She is charged with assault, giving an officer false information, public intoxication and tampering with physical evidence.

