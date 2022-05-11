Another beautiful day on the way, rain chances still possible this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another mild morning, another sunny day. Unfortunately, things look to change a little in the coming days.

Today and Tonight

Clear skies and 50s will start us off on this Wednesday. Sunshine takes over taking us back into the low 80s this afternoon. It’s as simple as that. I’m loving this nice stretch of weather we are in. This is windows down, sunroof open kind of weather.

Tonight, look for clear skies once again and lows dropping into the low to mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

High pressure will continue to dominate the headlines on Thursday and full-on sunshine will continue for one more day before some clouds try to invade on Friday. Highs Thursday will climb again into the low 80s before dropping into the mid to upper 50s Thursday night.

Friday, the deeper into the day we get, the more clouds we see. We could also see some widely scattered thunderstorms late in the day. Highs will still be right around the 80-degree mark.

I’m still watching Saturday like a hawk, for selfish reasons. As of now, I still think our Grey Matters race in Whitesburg will start dry with temperatures in the 60s before rain chances return later in the day. Look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs again around 80.

The second half of the weekend looks similar, but this time, I think we have the chance to see scattered showers off and on all day long. Highs will top out in the low 80s again.

Next week is starting to trend a little cooler, emphasis on little. Highs Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday look to slide into the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but I don’t expect too much.

