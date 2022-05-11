AG Daniel Cameron announces candidacy for governor in 2023
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s current Attorney General officially filed paperwork on Wednesday to run for governor in 2023.
According to our news partners at the Courier Journal, Cameron filed the statement of intent form Wednesday morning.
He joins two Auditor Mike Harmon and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles on the Republican ticket.
