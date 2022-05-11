5 people taken to hospital after Madison County chemical incident

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Several people have been taken to the hospital after a chemical incident in Madison County.

Agencies from multiple counties responded to a residential area on Short Line Pike, just east of Berea.

Emergency officials at the scene told us swimming pool chemicals were being mixed inside a home, which caused some sort of reaction.

“We have identified it as two pool cleaning or preparation products. And they were mixed,” said Dustin Hister, Madison Co. Emergency Management.

We’re told the call initially came out that there was an explosion, but now they don’t believe it was an actual explosion, more like a “thermal reaction.”

All five people in the home were taken to the hospital. We don’t know the condition of the five but were told a man and a woman had to be rescued from inside the home.

This was all a shock to the other people in the neighborhood.

Sandra Madden was getting home from the senior citizens center to discover a serious situation right next door.

“When I came back, I seen all these emergency vehicles here. I was kind of alarmed what was going on. What happened and where it was at,” said Madden. “Someone told me that the family next door, a man and a woman. And they have three children. They were taken to the hospital. And they were mixing chemicals for their pool.”

Short Line Pike was closed while crews work the scene, but we’re told the surrounding neighborhood was never in any danger because of this incident.

