Sunshine continues through the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In a near-complete 180 from last week, our weather this week continues to look absolutely stunning! Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures continue as we work into mid-May.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

High pressure remains in control around the region as we head through the remainder of not just tonight, but really much of the work week as well. The clear skies and dry air overhead will allow us to fall to seasonable low temperatures overnight down into the middle 50s.

Yet another carbon copy of Monday and today in store for tomorrow around the mountains as we see plenty of sunshine and temperatures above average in the lower to middle 80s. Humidity levels look to stay low as well, so it looks like just about a perfect day around the mountains! More gorgeously clear skies overnight as lows fall back into the middle 50s.

Late Week and Beyond

There are a few changes on the way as we head into the end of the work week...but not many. High pressure will start to scoot away Thursday afternoon...this should result in nothing more than a few more clouds pushing into the region when compared to the last couple of afternoons. Highs remain in the lower 80s. And we’re back in the upper 50s overnight with those couple of extra clouds.

Sunshine sticks with us for most of Friday, but the first of a couple of week systems will try to work into the region as we finish out the work week. A couple of stray showers will be possible as highs stay in the upper 70s. A few more showers could work in Saturday before a slightly higher chance of showers and storms on Sunday afternoon. Upper 70s and low 80s turn into middle 70s for Monday as sunshine returns behind the front.

