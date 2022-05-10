Sunny skies, mild conditions continue Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another beautiful day is on the way today, but this time, it should be a little warmer.

Today and Tonight

High pressure continues to dominate our headlines once again with mainly cloud-free skies around for your Tuesday. Sunshine warms the highs up into the low to maybe even mid-80s in spots.

We’ll see clear skies again tonight, which will drop us into the mid to upper-50s.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday and Thursday are basically carbon copies of Tuesday with more sunshine and more warmth. Highs will top out in the low to mid-80s and lows will drop into the low to mid-50s.

Friday, we’ll add a few clouds back into the mix and maybe some late scattered rain chances. Highs will only get to around 80 before dropping to around 60 overnight.

I still think we stay dry for the 5th annual Grey Matters 5K/10K Saturday morning, but I don’t think we can stay dry all day. Highs will again climb to around 80 before dropping to around 60.

Scattered rain chances will be around Sunday too. Highs will stay near 80 and drop into the upper 50s by Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.