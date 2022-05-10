Section of I-75 to be reduced to one lane in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a portion of I-75 will be reduced to one lane on May 11.

A KYTC release said I-75 northbound at mile point 14.651 will be undergoing maintenance from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The release said drivers should expect delays and drive with caution in the area.

