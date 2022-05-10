Ryley Preece finds success at Morehead State

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - For Ryley Preece, taking the field for the Morehead State Eagles is a blessing.

“I get to do something every day that not everyone who gets to play high school baseball gets to do and I’m just super honored to play for this team,” Preece said.

The former Johnson Central product putting in the work for MSU and following the team’s ‘we not me’ mentality to earn OVC Player of the Week this season in the process.

“I think it says a lot about Coach (Mik) Aoki and his process for getting ready for games and sticking with that process,” Preece said. “I’ll take the honors, I’ll take the accolades for what they are but put them in the past because that’s where they are.”

What prepared him for college baseball didn’t just come from the baseball diamonds of Johnson County, but the gridiron in Lexington.

“I think it really just prepared me mentally,” Preece said. “I was in the state championship all four years of high school. So I had to deal with high pressure situations a lot. I had a great coach (in) Coach (Jim) Matney. He prepared me to be ready for times like this and he always told me he knew I’d be successful….I think he’d just be proud, you know? Rather I played or not, I think he’d just be proud that he got to see me go on to the next level.”

Living out a childhood dream with every crack of the bat.

“It’s just a blessing, you know?” Preece said. “I grew up about an hour from here in Johnson County. For Coach Aoki to give me a chance like he did my freshman year to get to play for the Eagles. It’s just a blessing.”

